BRIEF-India's Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 21.1 million rupees versus loss 369.6 million rupees year ago
Jan 12 Mothercare Plc :
* Trading statement
* Fy17 q3 trading update
* International sales continue to benefit from currency, underlying performance still mixed
* Overall group performance in line with expectations
* Uk like-for-like sales were up 1.0% during quarter, benefiting from online sales growth of 5.5%. Online sales now represent c40% of uk sales
* Total uk sales up 0.6%
* Margin remains within our guidance for full year
* International retail sales were down c6% in constant currency and up c13% in actual currency, reflecting ongoing currency tailwinds
* Mixed performance continues in international with china and russia returning to growth and middle east remaining challenging
* We opened 40 stores and closed 28, ending quarter with 1,351 stores and 3.1m sq.ft. Of retail space
* " uk returned to growth following challenging summer trading period"
* "international continues to benefit from currency tailwinds, however underlying performance continues to be mixed in spite of many markets returning to growth"
* Both china and russia improved, while middle east continues to be challenging. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* March quarter net loss 21.1 million rupees versus loss 369.6 million rupees year ago
* Net loss in march quarter last year was 84.8 million rupees; total revenue 5.2 million rupees