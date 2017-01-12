Jan 12 Hays Plc
* Q2 trading update
* Solid overall growth of 2 pct (underlying growth of 3 pct)
* Good broad-based growth of 8 pct in Continental Europe &
rest of world, with Germany up 7 pct for the three months ended
31 December 2016
* Good Asia Pacific growth of 7 pct for the three months
ended 31 December 2016
* Net fees in UK & Ireland were down 10 pct year-on-year,
and broadly sequentially stable through quarter
* Conditions in public sector markets remain tough and net
fees decreased 13 pct
* Private sector business was down 9 pct with early signs of
improvement towards end of quarter
* First half cash performance has been strong, with net cash
ending Q2 at £48 million (30 september 2016: £20.2 million)
* In uk, while conditions remained tough, we saw an
improvement in private sector markets in december
