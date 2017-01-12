Jan 12 CHD Chemicals Ltd

* CHD Chemicals says authorized board to renew credit facilty from Axis bank on terms and conditions setout in credit arrangement letter issued by Axis bank Source text: [CHD Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on January 12, 2017, discuss the following matters: Authorized the Board to renew credit facility from AXIS Bank on the terms and conditions set out in the Credit Arrangement Letter issued by the AXIS Bank.]

