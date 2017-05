Jan 12 Gym Group Plc

* Earnings for year to 31 December 2016 are expected to be in line with consensus market expectations

* Total revenue growth of 22.6 pct for year versus 2015

* Total year end members of 448,000, up 19.1 pct versus prior year (December 2015: 376,000) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)