BRIEF-India's Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 634.1 million rupees versus profit 1.04 billion rupees year ago
Jan 12 Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd
* Says sale of 33 MW wind power assets
* Says valuation amount of INR 1.65 billion
* Says post transaction, the company continues to hold 12 MW of wind power assets Source text: [bit.ly/2iJrmJ2] Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 634.1 million rupees versus profit 1.04 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 336.2 million rupees versus 78.1 million rupees year ago