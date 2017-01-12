BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth 2.25 bln rupees
May 29 Bajaj Finance Ltd: * Allots NCDs worth 2.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Sti Education Systems Holdings Inc
* Filed a registration statement in relation to shelf registration of fixed rate bonds with an aggregate principal amount of up to 5 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Bajaj Finance Ltd: * Allots NCDs worth 2.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 29 The government of Dubai is expected to raise the money needed to extend the city’s metro with an initial loan of roughly $500 million that will later be followed by loans guaranteed by export credit agencies (ECAs), banking sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.