BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth 2.25 bln rupees
May 29 Bajaj Finance Ltd: * Allots NCDs worth 2.25 billion rupees
Jan 12 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Trading in H shares of China Vanke Co., Ltd. will be halted at 9:00 a.m on Jan 12
DUBAI, May 29 The government of Dubai is expected to raise the money needed to extend the city’s metro with an initial loan of roughly $500 million that will later be followed by loans guaranteed by export credit agencies (ECAs), banking sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.