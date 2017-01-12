Husky Energy approves West White Rose project
May 29 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it is proceeding with its $2.2 billion West White Rose project in offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.
Jan 12 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd
* in December the significant decrease in Fonterra New Zealand milk collections continued, down 5% on the same month last year.
* milk collection across Australia for the six months to 31 December reached 65 million kgms, 7.6% lower than December last season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it is proceeding with its $2.2 billion West White Rose project in offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.
* March quarter net profit 239.7 million rupees versus profit 116.1 million rupees year ago