Jan 12 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co

* Hella increases sales and earnings in first half year

* Consolidated sales increase to eur 3.2 billion euros: +2.4 percent after adjustment for currency and portfolio effects (reported +1.2 percent)

* Adjusted Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (adjusted EBIT) grow by 4.9 percent to 268 million euros

* Adjusted EBIT margin improves by 0.3 percentage points to 8.4 percent

* Full-Year sales and earnings guidance confirmed