BRIEF-Jinhui Liquor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.240 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Jan 12 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :
* Is exploring a cash capital increase from existing authorised capital, given appropriate market conditions
* Provided that principal shareholders waive subscription right and significant portion of existing Agrana shares directly held by Suedzucker are placed, free float of currently about 7 pct could be increased significantly to approximately 20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.240 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago