LONDON Jan 12 Rathbone Brothers Plc
* Total funds under management at 31 December 2016 were
£34.2 billion, up 17.1 percent from £29.2 billion at 31 December
2015
* Funds under management in investment management were £30.2
billion at 31 December 2016, up 15.7 percent from £26.1 billion
at 31 December 2015
* Total net inflows in investment management for Q4 were
£292 million (Q4 2015: £368 million). Total for year was £1.2
billion (2015: £1.4 billion)
* Trading in the period was robust, reflecting a
rally in investment markets and positive transaction volumes
* The underlying rate of net organic growth in funds under
management in investment Mmnagement for the three months ended
31 December 2016 was 2.9 percent
* Funds managed by Unit Trusts were £4.0 billion at 31
December 2016, up 29.0 percent from £3.1 billion at 31 December
2015. Total net fund inflows totalled £125 million in the fourth
quarter of 2016 (Q4 2015: £165 million) and were £554 million
for the full year (2015: £371 million)
* We retain an appetite for acquisitions that fit our
culture
and look forward with cautious optimism
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies)