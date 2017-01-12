Jan 12 Savills Plc
* Group experienced a strong finish to year with completion
of significant volumes of commercial and residential
transactions in a number of our businesses around world
* Across group our less transactional businesses performed
in line with our expectations and devaluation of sterling
against major currencies
* Against backdrop of heightened uncertainty over global
economic prospects, geopolitical risks and rising bond yields,
we expect a tempering of strong transaction volumes of recent
times in many markets.
* We retain our original expectations for 2017.
* In uk, we saw increased market share in commercial
investment transactions, primarily as a result of
post-referendum interest emanating from overseas.
* In addition, notwithstanding a slower december, our uk
residential business performed rather better than anticipated,
with top end of market showing similar currency-related drivers
of investment activity from international buyers.
* Group now anticipates that underlying results for year to
31 december 2016 will be meaningfully ahead of our previous
expectations.
