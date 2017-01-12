BRIEF-Human Health Holdings updates on management changes
* Upon resignation as authorized representative, Chan Kin Ping will continue to serve as executive director, chairman and ceo of co
Jan 12 Spire Healthcare Group Plc
* Provides following update for financial year 2016 and preliminary guidance for financial year 2017
* Expect group revenues for financial year ended 31 December 2016 of approximately 925 mln stg (2015: 885 mln stg)
* Expect group EBITDA of approximately 162 mln stg (2015: 160 mln stg)
* Because of delay ST Anthony's is expected to report an EBITDA loss of approximately 1.5 mln stg for financial year 2016 (2015: 5 mln stg EBITDA profit)
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.02