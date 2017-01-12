Jan 12 Tata Power Company Ltd

* Says Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions two projects in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

* Co has added 304 MW wind capacity in 2016, which are under development and construction in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka

* Says commissioning of 36 MW wind capacity of 100 MW wind farm at Andhra Pradesh, 49 MW solar plant at Tamil Nadu

* Says "strategic approach is in line with Tata Power's aim to expand its clean energy portfolio up to 35-40 percent by 2025"