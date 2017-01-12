BRIEF-India's Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 634.1 million rupees versus profit 1.04 billion rupees year ago
Jan 12 Tata Power Company Ltd
* Says Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions two projects in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
* Co has added 304 MW wind capacity in 2016, which are under development and construction in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka
* Says commissioning of 36 MW wind capacity of 100 MW wind farm at Andhra Pradesh, 49 MW solar plant at Tamil Nadu
* Says "strategic approach is in line with Tata Power's aim to expand its clean energy portfolio up to 35-40 percent by 2025" Source text: bit.ly/2jm2vvn Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 336.2 million rupees versus 78.1 million rupees year ago