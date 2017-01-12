UPDATE 3-BA flights returning to normal after damaging IT collapse
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
Jan 12 iFun4all SA :
* Signs cooperation agreement with Curve Digital Publishing Ltd (Curve Digital Publishing, distributor) regarding publishing, marketing, distribution of 'Serial Cleaner' game
* The license is assigned to Sony PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms and PC computers
* The cooperation with the distributor will include the digital distribution of the game worlwide, and the box distribution boxed worldwide with the exception of Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
* Co has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in its shares on stock exchange with effect from may 31, 2017.