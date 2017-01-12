BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Jan 12 Sectra AB
* Says wins US order
* Says Lynn Sage Comprehensive Breast Center at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, has entered into a multi-year agreement to utilize sectra PACS for all their breast imaging workflow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.