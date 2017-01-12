Jan 12 Tata Capital Housing Finance:

* Trims down interest rate on home loans to 8.75 pct Source text: [Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited (TCHFL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Capital Limited, has announced a reduction in its home loan interest rate. This is in line with the company's vision to expand its reach, provide housing finance at attractive interest rates to a larger customer base and help them realize their dream of purchasing their own home.]