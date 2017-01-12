BRIEF-India's Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 634.1 million rupees versus profit 1.04 billion rupees year ago
Jan 12 Tata Capital Housing Finance:
* Trims down interest rate on home loans to 8.75 pct Source text: [Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited (TCHFL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Capital Limited, has announced a reduction in its home loan interest rate. This is in line with the company's vision to expand its reach, provide housing finance at attractive interest rates to a larger customer base and help them realize their dream of purchasing their own home.]
* March quarter net profit 336.2 million rupees versus 78.1 million rupees year ago