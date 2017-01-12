BRIEF-Husky Energy Inc approves West White Rose Project and announces new discovery
* Husky Energy Inc says is moving forward with west white rose project offshore newfoundland and labrador
Jan 12 SES SA :
* SES completes refinancing of O3b debt
* USD 1.4 billion of debt refinanced at lower rates, generating 60 million euros ($63.80 million) of annual financial costs savings from 2017
* This will deliver a total of approximately 60 million euros of annual finance cost savings, starting from 2017
* Refinancing was funded using cash that was available at group level
* Accend Capital - in connection with proposed transaction, co intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of 7.5 million units at $0.20 per unit