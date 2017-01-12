India's BHEL Q4 profit falls 57 pct, misses estimates
May 29 State-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd reported a 57 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, missing analysts' estimates.
Jan 12 Idea Cellular Ltd
* Says proposes to issue NCDs worth up to 5 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2j3Ji1Y Further company coverage:
May 29 State-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd reported a 57 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, missing analysts' estimates.
May 29 Bajaj Finance Ltd: * Allots NCDs worth 2.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: