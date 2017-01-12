BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Jan 12 Kbr Inc
* KBR to continue delivering industrial maintenance services for international paper
* Revenue associated with contract is estimated to be over usd $40 million
* USD $40 million will be booked into backlog of unfulfilled orders for KBR's E&C business segment in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange