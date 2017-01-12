BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Jan 12 CAE Inc :
* CAE wins more than C$1 billion in training services contracts with U.S. Army and royal canadian air force
* CAE - contract with U.S. Army is for one year with eight one-year options until 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.