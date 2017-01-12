BRIEF-India's Lahoti Overseas March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 43.8 million rupees versus profit 4.9 million rupees year ago
Jan 12 National Standard (India) Ltd :
* announces resignation of chief executive officer
* says Mahesh Thakur has ceased to be the chief executive officer of the company w.e.f. January 12, 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2ig9Ks7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 43.8 million rupees versus profit 4.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 21.1 million rupees versus loss 369.6 million rupees year ago