UPDATE 3-BA flights returning to normal after damaging IT collapse
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
Jan 12 Waste Management Inc :
* Waste Management Inc - elected Devina A. Rankin to position of acting chief financial officer
* Waste management inc - Rankin will also retain her existing positions as company's Vice President & treasurer - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2jztIKp Further company coverage:
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
* Canada Energy Partners Inc says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal