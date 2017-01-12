UPDATE 3-BA flights returning to normal after damaging IT collapse
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
Jan 12 Peak Resorts Inc :
* Peak resorts - on Jan 6, pursuant to terms of credit agreement, elected to convert $10 million that remained outstanding under credit agreement to term loan
* Peak Resorts Inc - note matures on january 6, 2020
* Peak Resorts - terms of term loan are evidenced by a promissory note in favor of royal banks of missouri in principal amount of $10 million, dated as of jan 6
* Peak Resorts Inc - amounts outstanding under note bear interest at prime rate plus 1.0% per annum Source text- bit.ly/2ink93v Further company coverage:
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
* Canada Energy Partners Inc says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal