U.S. Senator calls for probe into promotion of Kushner Cos deal
* Call follows Reuters report on One Journal Square promotion
Jan 12 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd :
* Announcement on the approval of appointment qualification of Wang Liguo as the independent non-executive director
* Recently received "approval by CBRC of appointment qualification of Wang Liguo of China Everbright Bank Source text : (bit.ly/2ijnX2q) Further company coverage: [6818.HK,601818.SS]
* Call follows Reuters report on One Journal Square promotion
* REPORTED ON SUNDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE 7.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 12.2 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO