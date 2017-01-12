India's BHEL Q4 profit falls 57 pct, misses estimates
May 29 State-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd reported a 57 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, missing analysts' estimates.
Jan 12 Cyient Ltd
* Cyient Ltd - consol dec quarter net profit 941.6 million rupees
* Cyient Ltd - consol dec quarter net sales 9.17 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol profit 997.9 million rupees
* Cyient Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 827.4 million rupees; consol net sales was 7.83 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2j3Ji1N) Further company coverage:
