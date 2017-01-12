Jan 12 Cyient Ltd

* Cyient Ltd - consol dec quarter net profit 941.6 million rupees

* Cyient Ltd - consol dec quarter net sales 9.17 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for dec quarter consol profit 997.9 million rupees

* Cyient Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 827.4 million rupees; consol net sales was 7.83 billion rupees