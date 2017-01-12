BRIEF-Oisix to merge with wholly owned unit and change name
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1
Jan 12 Aqua Bio Technology ASA
* Has entered into agreement with Moana Skincare of New Zealand for distribution and sales of Moana's skincare products in Europe and Middle East
* Agreement runs for next eight years
* Says agreement gives co exclusivity for any new Moana products in addition to 19 products currently covered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1
* March quarter net profit 156.6 million rupees versus 101 million rupees year ago