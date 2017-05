Fitch Affirms Redco at 'B'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Redco Properties Group Ltd's (Redco) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed Redco's senior unsecured rating and the rating on its USD125 million 13.75% senior notes due 2019 at 'B' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Redco's ratings are affirmed as it has maintained a healthy financial profile - i