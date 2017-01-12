Jan 12 Appdynamics Inc:

* Appdynamics Inc sees IPO of 12.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $10.00 and $12.00 per share - SEC Filing

* Appdynamics-In concurrent private placement, existing stockholders indicated interest in buyin up to aggregate of $32.5 million, or 2.95 million shares of co's common stock, at $11per share

* Appdynamics-Intends to use portion of IPO net proceeds and concurrent private placement to fully repay term loan under credit facility Source text: [bit.ly/2iKaWQF]