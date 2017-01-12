UPDATE 3-BA flights returning to normal after damaging IT collapse
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
Jan 12 Marinemax Inc :
* Completed acquisition of substantially all of assets of hall marine group
* Marinemax - shareholders of Hall, who will remain its operators, received initial cash payment at closing and have ability to earn additional payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
* Canada Energy Partners Inc says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal