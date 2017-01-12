BRIEF-Build king updates on specific performance obligation imposed on Wai Kee
* Units confirmed acceptance of a facility letter issued by a bank
Jan 12 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd -
* International Tower Hill Mines Ltd says raised $22 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iL3cxP) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 A group representing Royal Bank of Scotland investors has accepted an out-of-court deal to settle a lawsuit that was set to call disgraced former CEO Fred Goodwin to account over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call in 2008.