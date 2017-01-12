BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Dariohealth Corp
* On Jan 9, co commenced private placement offering of up to $5.1 million of co's securities, consisting of up to 1.8 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board