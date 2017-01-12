BRIEF-Human Health Holdings updates on management changes
* Upon resignation as authorized representative, Chan Kin Ping will continue to serve as executive director, chairman and ceo of co
Jan 12 Blirt SA :
* Partners of its unit BS-154 Sp. z o.o. decide to dissolve and open liquidation proceedings of unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: