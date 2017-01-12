Jan 12 Workforce Holdings Ltd :

* Has entered into a sale of shares agreement to acquire entire issued share capital ("sale shares") of KBC Holdings Proprietary Limited

* Purchase from Graham Mark Emmett, Yireh Investment Trust and Tad Hartman Trust for a maximum total purchase consideration of 47 mln rand

* Effective date of acquisition is Jan.1 2017

* Anticipated that acquisition will give rise to cross selling opportunities within mining industry and other industries

* Acquisition is being funded out of existing cash facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)