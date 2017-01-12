BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie Q1 net result turns to profit of RUB 537 mln
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 537 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 269 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 12 Workforce Holdings Ltd :
* Has entered into a sale of shares agreement to acquire entire issued share capital ("sale shares") of KBC Holdings Proprietary Limited
* Purchase from Graham Mark Emmett, Yireh Investment Trust and Tad Hartman Trust for a maximum total purchase consideration of 47 mln rand
* Effective date of acquisition is Jan.1 2017
* Anticipated that acquisition will give rise to cross selling opportunities within mining industry and other industries
* Acquisition is being funded out of existing cash facilities
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND