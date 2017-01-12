BRIEF-Clearford Water Systems says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board
Jan 12 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd
* Announces declaration and payment of special dividend and amendment of dividend policy
* Board has considered and approved declaration and payment of a special dividend of approximately US$650 million
* Amended qtrly dividend policy from one based on about 30 pct to one targeting quarterly cash dividend payment of US$0.03 per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
