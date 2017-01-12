BRIEF-India's Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 21.1 million rupees versus loss 369.6 million rupees year ago
Jan 12 B P Capital Ltd
* B P Capital says to consider and approve scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of Diamond Footcare Udyog Private Limited Source text: [B. P. Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the scheme of arrangement for Amalgamation of Diamond Footcare Udyog Private Limited with B.P. Capital Limited.] Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 71.8 million rupees versus loss 16.8 million rupees year ago