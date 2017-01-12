Jan 12 Sino Splendid Holdings Ltd

* Sino Splendid - during period between 11 Jan 2017 and 12 Jan 2017, group disposed an aggregate of 24 million KPM shares through open market

* Disposal of KPM shares at an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$13.7 million

* Group expects to record a gain on disposal of approximately HK$8.1 million