BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Select Sands Corp :
* Select Sands announces first oil & gas sector sale
* Select Sands Corp - 7,000 ton shipment is scheduled to start within a week
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board