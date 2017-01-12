Jan 12 Ford Motor Co

* Ford expands safety recall for vehicles containing certain takata airbag inflators in North America

* Ford says it is not aware of any injuries associated with the passenger side frontal inflators included in safety recall

* Vehicles affected include approximately 816,000 Ford, lincoln and mercury vehicles built in North America

* Ford Motor - Is expanding safety recall on vehicles with certain passenger frontal airbag inflators after takata declared those inflators defective

* Ford Motor says recall primarily represents a planned expansion of previously recalled vehicles to new geographic regions