Jan 12 Advisory Board Co

* Elliott Associates L.P. says believes securities of Advisory Board are "significantly undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity"

* Elliott Associates L.P. reports stake of 8.3 percent in Advisory Board Co as of January 3

* Elliott Associates L.P. says seek to engage in dialogue with advisory board's board of directors regarding "opportunities to maximize shareholder value" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: