BRIEF-LSR Group buys new project in Moscow
* SAYS SIGNS DEAL TO BUY PLOT OF LAND IN MOSCOW OF 4.23 HECTARES
Jan 12 Advisory Board Co
* Elliott Associates L.P. says believes securities of Advisory Board are "significantly undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity"
* Elliott Associates L.P. reports stake of 8.3 percent in Advisory Board Co as of January 3
* Elliott Associates L.P. says seek to engage in dialogue with advisory board's board of directors regarding "opportunities to maximize shareholder value" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS SIGNS DEAL TO BUY PLOT OF LAND IN MOSCOW OF 4.23 HECTARES
* Units confirmed acceptance of a facility letter issued by a bank