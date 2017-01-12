Jan 12 Goldcorp Inc

* Goldcorp announces sale of Los Filos Mine

* Goldcorp Inc - Expects to recognize a reversal of a 2015 impairment in mining interests at Los Filos of approximately $30 to $60 million on a pre-tax basis.

* Goldcorp Inc - Goldcorp will receive estimated consideration of $438 million

* Goldcorp - Estimated consideration consists of $279 million cash , $71 million in Leagold shares, and retain certain tax receivables of approximately $88 million