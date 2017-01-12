Jan 12 Standard Chartered Plc :

* Issuance of U.S.$1 billion fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities

* Securities bear interest in respect of period from issue date to 2 April 2023 at a fixed rate of 7.750 per cent per annum Source text : (bit.ly/2jzMotF) Further company coverage: [STAN.L, 2888.HK]