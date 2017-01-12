BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Heron Therapeutics Inc
* Heron announces submission of cinvanti NDA for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV)
* Expects NDA for cinvanti to be approved by FDA in late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board