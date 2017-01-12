Jan 12 Sino-global Shipping America Ltd :

* Sino-Global enters into strategic cooperation agreement with China ocean shipping agency Qingdao Co Ltd

* Sino-Global Shipping America - Cosco Qingdao will receive a percentage of co's profits for any additional customers co obtained through referral business

* Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd - agreement with Cosco Qingdao is a continuation of company's ongoing partnership with China ocean shipping company