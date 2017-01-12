BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Sino-global Shipping America Ltd :
* Sino-Global enters into strategic cooperation agreement with China ocean shipping agency Qingdao Co Ltd
* Sino-Global Shipping America - Cosco Qingdao will receive a percentage of co's profits for any additional customers co obtained through referral business
* Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd - agreement with Cosco Qingdao is a continuation of company's ongoing partnership with China ocean shipping company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board