Jan 12 Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp

* Mooncor to re-activate its wells

* Mooncor oil & gas says "wells remained inactivate due to historically low oil prices but recent recovery in oil prices has made it economically feasible to reactivate wells"

* Mooncor oil & gas corp says re-activation of wells is intended to bring company back into production