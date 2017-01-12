BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp
* Mooncor to re-activate its wells
* Mooncor oil & gas says "wells remained inactivate due to historically low oil prices but recent recovery in oil prices has made it economically feasible to reactivate wells"
* Mooncor oil & gas corp says re-activation of wells is intended to bring company back into production
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board