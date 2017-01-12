BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
* Canada Energy Partners Inc says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Robit Plc :
* Signed an agreement to purchase the manufacturing assets and IPRs from Halco International LLC and Halco America LLC
* Parties have agreed that purchase prices for deals are not disclosed.
* Manufacturing unit in Sherman, near Dallas, is now under Robit Group's ownership
* Seventy percent of purchase was paid during closing at this date and thirty percent will be paid by April 30 2017

* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board