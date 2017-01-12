Jan 12 Robit Plc :

* Signed an agreement to purchase the manufacturing assets and IPRs from Halco International LLC and Halco America LLC

* Parties have agreed that purchase prices for deals are not disclosed.

* Manufacturing unit in Sherman, near Dallas, is now under Robit Group's ownership

* Seventy percent of purchase was paid during closing at this date and thirty percent will be paid by April 30 2017 Source text for Eikon:

