Jan 12 Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd -

* Suzhou Runjian Property entered into equity transfer agreement with Wuxi Metro Group Co., Ltd

* Purchaser to buy from seller 90% interest in target co with shareholder's loan for total amount of about rmb2.340 billion

* It is intended that purchaser and seller will also enter into jv agreement at or before completion