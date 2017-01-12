BRIEF-Chongqing Yukaifa to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
Jan 12 Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd -
* Suzhou Runjian Property entered into equity transfer agreement with Wuxi Metro Group Co., Ltd
* Purchaser to buy from seller 90% interest in target co with shareholder's loan for total amount of about rmb2.340 billion
* It is intended that purchaser and seller will also enter into jv agreement at or before completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its unit sells commercial housing for 180.4 million yuan