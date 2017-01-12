BRIEF-SocGen's ALD to buy BBVA Autorenting
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA
Jan 12 Salisbury Bancorp Inc :
* Company, unit executed definitive agreement to acquire New Paltz, New York branch of Empire State Bank, Unit Of Es Bancshares, Inc
* To assume approximately $31 million in deposits and purchase approximately $6.8 million in branch related loans
* HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL) - ON MAY 26, HOIST KREDIT AB'S, A FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOIST FINANCE AB, LONG- AND SHORT TERM ISSUER RATING WAS UPGRADED TO BAA3/PRIME-3 BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE