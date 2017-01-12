BRIEF-Jinhui Liquor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.240 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Jan 12 Truworths International Ltd :
* Trading update for the 26 week period ended Dec. 25, 2016
* Experienced a challenging trading environment during 26-week period ended Dec. 25, 2016
* Group retail sales for period increased by 21 pct to R10.2 billion relative to prior period
* Cash sales growing by 53 pct while credit sales remained unchanged
* Debtors book increased to R6.4 billion and was 5 pct higher than at prior period-end
* Relative to prior period adjusted diluted HEPS of 432.5 cents per share, diluted HEPS for period are expected to decrease between 8 pct -12 pct to between 380.6-397.9 cents per share
* Group's diluted HEPS for period seen to fall 2-6 pct, to between 380.6 - 397.9 cents per share, relative to prior period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
