Jan 12 Coca-cola Icecek As :

* Consolidated sales volume increased by 5.0% in 4Q16, while volume growth for FY 16 was 3.2%, in line with company guidance

* The share of Turkey operations within total sales volume remained the same in FY 2016 versus a year ago, at 51%

* International operations delivered 8.7% volume growth in 4Q16 as Pakistan operations continued to post double digit volume growth and Central Asia operations turned positive, cycling 12.2% volume contraction in 4Q15

* Sales volume of international operations posted 5.2% growth in FY16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)